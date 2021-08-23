Ohio school not requiring masks on transportation: ‘Busses are an extension of the classroom’

**Watch the video above as the FDA granted Pfizer full COVID-19 approval Monday**

SULLIVAN, Ohio (WJW) — Black River Local Schools in Ashland County are not requiring that students and bus drivers wear masks while riding on school transporation.

In a statement to FOX 8, Superintendent Chris Clark says students and bus drivers will have the ability of wearing masks as their choice, just like in their classrooms.

“We control who is on our busses,” Clark says. “Also we believe school busses are an extension of our classrooms.”

He also says they’ll have hand sanitizers on their busses as well.

This is in opposition to CDC guidance that mandates masks on public transportation, including school busses.

The CDC also recommends that all students, teachers, and staff should stay home when they have signs of any infectious illness.