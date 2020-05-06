Ohio school districts, public universities brace for budget cuts during pandemic

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Ohio school districts and public universities are figuring out ways to drastically cut their budgets, without causing a huge impact to the quality of educational programs.

Academic leaders said Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s cuts to the state budget are expected, but still unfortunate.

“We estimate that it could be about $16 million to $17 million for us out of this fiscal year,” said Eric Gordon, CEO of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.

Gordon said ever since the coronavirus pandemic began shutting down Ohio in March, he has been preparing for the possibility of budget cuts. Gordon sids he was not surprised Tuesday when DeWine announced a 3.7 percent cut in education funding from the state through June 30, the end of the fiscal year.

“We have been looking at what cost savings we’ve been getting from being shut down, not using fuel to transport, things of that nature. We’ve also had a lot of additional expenses, buying technology and hotspots,” Gordon said.

The CEO said he has some difficult choices to make before he sends a revised budget to the board of education, but said right now, layoffs are not on the table.

“It doesn’t do us any good to push more people into unemployment if we can avoid doing it…I don’t think we’re gonna run typical summer school programs, based on what we know about public health, so there may be some savings there,” he said.

A spokesman for Akron Public Schools said the district is figuring out what impact the cuts might have, but estimates reductions will be about $7 million.

Public universities in Ohio are already preparing for cutbacks for next fiscal year as well because of reduced state funding and in some cases, lower enrollment.

The University of Akron is expecting $65 million to $70 million less in revenue. Kent State is budgeting for a $110 million decrease.

Like the others, Cleveland State University is considering things like layoffs, pay reductions, re-aligning academic colleges and streamlining athletics.

Last week, Gordon sent a letter to Congress on behalf of urban school districts nationwide, requesting $200 billion in funding for all schools in a future stimulus package.

“We’ve committed now for eight years to improving this school district and we’re not going to make any kind of cuts we don’t have to make,” Gordon said.