Ohio school district closes for one week after absentee rates rise 315%; multiple viruses to blame

In the video above, hear why doctors are seeing a rise this summer in illnesses other than COVID

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Fairfield Local Schools in Leesburg, Ohio is closing for one week since many students are staying home sick, others were sent home to quarantine.

In a Facebook post, the district’s superintendent, Tim Dettwiller, says that in one week the absentee rate among students has risen by 315 percent. COVID isn’t the only virus to blame, Rhinovirus and bronchial infections are at a high rate as well.

He says this is how the district has responded to virus outbreaks in the past, citing a 2019 flu outbreak with a 10 percent absence rate among the total student population.

As of Monday morning, 14.5 percent of the total student population were absent because of illnesses.

Last school year, the district shut down during the COVID peak in November.

Other districts in Ohio are tracking their positive COVID cases and are already seeing a large number of students and staff that are infected.

Ohio doctors are seeing a rise in RSV cases, as well, saying that because many kids last year were masked up during cold and flu season, they weren’t building background immunity for this season. Hear more about it in the video above.

Fairfield schools will resume on Monday, August 30.