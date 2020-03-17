Ohio salons and barbershops remain open; some choosing to close amid coronavirus pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- While they're permitted to stay open, several area salons have chosen to temporarily close their doors due to concerns over COVID-19.

It is business as usual at Esquire 79 male grooming on Euclid Avenue in Cleveland.

Client Derek Humphrey says, "As I looked in, it's not a crowd in there so, so what they've been saying, don't be in crowds of ten or more? At this point, it's only two people in here. So, you feel safe? At this point, yes."

In business for more than two-decades, owner Roderick Catledge says regular clients are still showing up.

And from a physical standpoint, he hasn't been overly concerned about the coronavirus due to the strict sanitation requirements. He constantly wipes down workstations and sterilizes all tools.

But Catledge adds, "Our biggest concern is, what will we do once it hits our business. Will we be relieved financially? We have families as well."

So while some remain open, several area hair salons are temporarily closing their doors.

This includes the Dino Palmieri salon, which has ten locations throughout Northeast Ohio.

Cosmetologist Saied Hader is already making some difficult decisions.

"I just filed for unemployment and then that's pretty much all I'm doing right now. Just taking it day by day basically," said Hader.

Director of Operations Tera Gross says, "Our staff comes into contact with so many people on a daily basis from the stylists to the nail technicians, spa technicians our front desk coordinators the managers. We just felt that it was our responsibility to our employees."

In the meantime, Catledge remains in daily contact with the Ohio State Cosmetology and Barber Board for any updates. He is staying open until told otherwise.

"We're here for the community, this is what we do. It's our professions so we're just gonna take care of ourselves and try to be as healthy as possible," he said.