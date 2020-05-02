Ohio retailers now offering curbside, in-store service on ‘appointment-only’ basis

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Beginning Saturday retail establishments in Ohio can begin offering curbside pickup or delivery. In addition, stores that restrict operations to 10 customers can reopen on an “appointment-only” basis.

These changes are in accordance with the Stay Safe Ohio order that Governor Mike DeWine issued on Friday.

Click here to read the complete ‘Stay Safe Ohio’ order.

DeWine’s announcement comes as a sigh of relief for many retailers who have been shut down since March, as non-essential businesses in Ohio were ordered to close, to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The Governor says he made this accommodation after receiving numerous requests from retailers across the state. Adding that his main concern, however, remains to be the safety of employees and customers.

Masks are mandatory for employees at the reopened businesses and strongly recommended for customers and clients. Businesses have the authority to require customers to wear masks in their establishments.

Read more on Governor DeWine’s guidelines for reopening, here.

All retail businesses in Ohio can reopen on May 12, according to the order.

Bars, movie theaters and in-person dining at restaurants currently do not have set dates to restart service. However, restaurants can continue offering carry-out. Sporting events and concerts are still prohibited.