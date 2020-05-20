Local restaurants preparing to fully reopen on Thursday, here’s what customers can expect

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Tables are sanitized, barriers are up, and employees are back to work at local restaurants.

“Our employees, they are so excited, they missed the customers, and they missed working,” said Art Shibley of Yours Truly Restaurants.

Restaurants across Ohio can once again have customers inside their dining rooms starting Thursday.

Governor Mike DeWine had ordered all restaurants to close indoor dining in March due to the COVID-19 crisis.

“We are excited, a little cautious, a little nervous,” said Matt Fish, owner and founder of Melt Bar and Grilled.

Most restaurants have spent the last few weeks making the necessary changes to their dining rooms to allow guests to return safely.

“We have to reduce our occupancy and make sure we either have barriers in between booths or the tables six feet apart,” Shibley said, as he stood inside his Hudson restaurant Wednesday, as workers installed the new barriers. “We want people to feel safe when they come back.”

Employees at TownHall in Cleveland are also providing new ways for customers to order and pay.

“We have ways to pay so now you don’t have to have any contact,” explained Adam Heath, general manager of TownHall. “You can scan your receipt at and pay from your phone. We also have digital menus. “

Several restaurant owners say they will also be making sure they don’t have overcrowding issues, something that happened at many bars and restaurants over the weekend when outdoor dining reopened.

“The safety and security of the people that are coming in is the most important,” said Dan Inks, marketing director for TownHall.

And Shibley added they want to do whatever it takes to stay open and keep everyone safe.

“We are ready,” Shibley said. “We missed everyone.”

