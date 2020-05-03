Ohio restaurant selling ‘quarantine essentials’ including toilet paper, carry-out cocktails

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WJW) — An Ohio restaurant is now selling all the quarantine essentials, including carry-out cocktails.

Sacred Beast Diner in Cincinnati’s Over-the-Rhine neighborhood has received quite the attention as they began selling toilet paper, gloves, fresh fruit, and vegetables amid the coronavirus crisis.

The restaurant has referred to itself as customers “one-stop-shop for ALL the essentials.”

Now, the restaurant is selling cocktails to go that they’re calling “Adult Capri Suns.”

The drinks are made with Bird Dog Whiskey and one of the following mixers: peach tea, apple cranberry juice or blackberry lemonade.

According to the restaurant’s website, they will continue selling all your essential items Monday through Saturday from 12 to 7 p.m. or until they sell out.

