Ohio residents 80 and older eligible for COVID-19 vaccine this week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio vaccine distribution plan is moving into a new phase this week.
Starting Monday, January 18, residents age 80 and up are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
This marks the beginning of Phase 1B.
Ohio is still waiting on vaccine doses to arrive, so each group could take a long time to vaccine.
However, here is the timeline for when certain age groups in Phase 1B will be eligible to receive it.
January 18
- 80+
January 25
- 75+
- People with severe congenital or developmental disorders
February 1
- 70+
- Employees of K-12 schools who wish to remain or return to in-person models
February 8
- 65+
According to the State of Ohio, vaccinations may not be complete for the previous age group when a new age group begins, due to limited vaccines.
Currently, 435,177 people in Ohio have received the vaccine.
That’s about 3.72% of the population.
Group 1A includes health care workers, nursing home staff and residents, people with developmental disabilities, and EMS responders.