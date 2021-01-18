Ohio residents 80 and older eligible for COVID-19 vaccine this week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio vaccine distribution plan is moving into a new phase this week.

Starting Monday, January 18, residents age 80 and up are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

This marks the beginning of Phase 1B.

Ohio is still waiting on vaccine doses to arrive, so each group could take a long time to vaccine.

However, here is the timeline for when certain age groups in Phase 1B will be eligible to receive it.

January 18

80+

January 25

75+

People with severe congenital or developmental disorders

February 1

70+

Employees of K-12 schools who wish to remain or return to in-person models

February 8

65+

According to the State of Ohio, vaccinations may not be complete for the previous age group when a new age group begins, due to limited vaccines.

Currently, 435,177 people in Ohio have received the vaccine.

That’s about 3.72% of the population.

Group 1A includes health care workers, nursing home staff and residents, people with developmental disabilities, and EMS responders.