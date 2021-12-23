Ohio reports new single-day record for COVID cases

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state Thursday afternoon, indicating a record spike.

There were 15,989 COVID cases, 345 hospitalizations, 20 intensive care unit admissions and 0 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. That’s nearly double the 21-day average for cases at 8,966. That daily case count is higher than the previous two records set on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The 21-day averages for hospitalizations, ICU admissions and deaths are 328, 33 and 80, respectively. Other states do not send death certifications to the ODH’s Bureau of Vital Statistics on a daily basis, resulting in fluctuations in the number of fatalities.

Nearly 55 percent of the state’s population are fully vaccinated, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

Download the FOX 8 weather app