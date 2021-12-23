Ohio reports new single-day record for COVID cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state Thursday afternoon, indicating a record spike.

There were 15,989 COVID cases, 345 hospitalizations, 20 intensive care unit admissions and 0 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. That’s nearly double the 21-day average for cases at 8,966. That daily case count is higher than the previous two records set on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The 21-day averages for hospitalizations, ICU admissions and deaths are 328, 33 and 80, respectively. Other states do not send death certifications to the ODH’s Bureau of Vital Statistics on a daily basis, resulting in fluctuations in the number of fatalities.

Nearly 55 percent of the state’s population are fully vaccinated, according to the Ohio Department of Health.