Ohio reports highest number of coronavirus cases in 24-hour span

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers on Friday.

There have been 166,102 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 4,994 deaths in the state since the pandemic began. It’s presumed that 141,642 have recovered.

In the last 24 hours, 1,840 cases were reported, which is the highest count on record, along with 11 additional deaths.

Governor DeWine expressed concern about the recent spike in cases during his coronavirus briefing on Thursday.

He attributes the rise to lax social distancing, not enough people wearing masks and refusal to follow quarantine and isolation guidelines.

I don't want to be an alarmist, but if you want your kids physically in school, we've got to slow this down. If there is spread in the community, more schools will end up going remote. Please wear a mask. Please encourage your friends to wear masks. #MasksOnOhio — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) October 9, 2020

“There’s also increased spread among families and households in churches and after-school activities and sports. We’ve seen these gatherings many times, they’re turning into outbreaks,” said Gov. DeWine.

