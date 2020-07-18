Ohio reports an additional 1,542 cases of COVID-19 in one day

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Saturday afternoon.

There were 73,822 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, which is an addition of 1,542 cases, along with a total of 3,132 deaths (an addition of 20 people reported).

Yesterday saw the highest number of coronavirus cases reported in one day in Ohio ever.

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is now 9,513 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is now 43 years old.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 13,778

Cuyahoga: 10,438

Hamilton: 7,703

Lucas: 3,387

Montgomery: 2,939

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Franklin: 461

Cuyahoga: 414

Lucas: 306

Mahoning: 240

Summit: 211

Earlier this week, Mike DeWine addressed the people of Ohio (as seen in the video above) saying that he highly recommends that everyone wear face masks while in public, but that he was not yet making anything mandatory.

And he’s not the only speaking about the importance of masks in this state:

