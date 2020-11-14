Ohio reports 7,715 new coronavirus cases, 14 additional deaths in last 24 hours

*Watch Gov. DeWine’s one-on-one interview with FOX 8 above.*

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers on Saturday.

In the last 24 hours, 7,715 cases were reported. An additional 14 deaths, 220 hospitalizations and 23 intensive care unit admissions were also documented.

There have been 290,243 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, and 5,714 deaths in the state since the pandemic began. It is presumed that 200,715 people have recovered.

On Friday, Governor Mike DeWine appeared on Fox 8 News to discuss the surge in cases.

“These are horrible numbers,” he said. “… I talked to a number of the hospitals early this morning and, you know, there some of them are starting to cut back on elective surgeries, which is not what we want to see.”

He also emphasized the importance of wearing masks and continuing to practice social distancing. He said no decision has been made about another possible shutdown.

