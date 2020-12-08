Ohio reports 25,721 COVID-19 cases in single day, due to clearing of antigen testing backlog

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Tuesday afternoon. The state said the new case numbers are extremely high due to a backlog of antigen tests that are just now being reported, which Gov. Mike DeWine spoke about yesterday during a press conference, as seen in the video above.

Of what has been confirmed, there have been 510,018 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 25,721 cases reported today, along with a total of 7,103 deaths (including 81 additional fatalities reported today).

“After understanding more about antigen tests, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), changed their case definition in August allowing antigen tests to be included in case counts without additional verification,” ODH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said in a press statement. “ODH is now aligned with CDC’s current definition and we will begin reflecting those tests immediately in our daily reported case counts moving forward.”

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is now 30,226 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is now 42 years old.

In the last 24 hours, 467 new hospitalizations have been reported and 67 ICU admissions.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 64,130

Cuyahoga: 50,412

Hamilton: 39,256

Montgomery: 26,571

Butler: 19,620

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Cuyahoga: 780

Franklin: 682

Lucas: 458

Summit: 420

Hamilton: 382

Cleveland continues to see large case numbers, reporting 258 cases yesterday.

Gov. DeWine also told Ohioans yesterday to expect that the current curfew order will need to be extended. He is expected to talk about that at length on Thursday.

