Ohio reports 19,697 COVID cases, 742 deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state Friday afternoon.

In the last 24 hours, 19,697 cases, 476 hospitalizations, 37 intensive care unit admissions and 742 deaths were reported to the health department. The 21-day averages are 22,118; 378; 34; and 121, respectively.

Other states do not send death certificates to the ODH Bureau of Vital Statistics on a regular schedule, resulting in fluctuations in mortality data.

The Ohio Hospital Association said one in four patients in Ohio ICUs are positive for the virus for a total of 5,581 people, while one in three patients hospitalized have COVID.

About 56% of Ohioans are considered fully vaccinated, according to the state health department.