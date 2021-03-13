Ohio reports 1,558 new coronavirus cases; 894 hospitalized

Editor’s Note: The video above is about preparations for a mass vaccination site.

Additional note: A previous version of the story had 1588 cases, instead of the correct 1558.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Health Saturday released new coronavirus numbers.

It reports 1,558 cases in the last 24 hours.

Zero deaths were reported, but ODH has previously said it would not be adding deaths into the totals until death certificates were finalized.

894 people in the state are currently hospitalized for COVID-19.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine visited vaccination sites across the state Saturday.

THANK YOU to the @ToledoLucasHD, vaccinators, volunteers, and everyone else who made today’s vaccination clinic at the Lucas County Rec Center possible! pic.twitter.com/TcuaTWSeJF — Mike DeWine (@MikeDeWine) March 13, 2021

Thank you to the Findlay vaccinators! They are anticipating giving out over 2,000 doses of the vaccine today at the University of Findlay Koehler Center! pic.twitter.com/PByuZdesoe — Mike DeWine (@MikeDeWine) March 13, 2021

Coronavirus testing in Ohio shows the most recent daily percent positive is 3.1%.

That’s the percentage of positive tests of all people who are tested.

Data shows that percent positive has continued decreasing for several weeks.

ODH reports 19% of the state’s population of more than 11 million has started its vaccination process.