Ohio reports 14,293 new COVID-19 cases, 55 deaths over 2 days

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Saturday afternoon. The report included both Jan. 1 and 2’s numbers, due to yesterday being a holiday.

There have been 714,673 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 14,293 cases reported for the last two days, along with a total of 9,017 deaths (including 55 additional fatalities reported for last two days).

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus since the pandemic began is now 38,633 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is now 43 years old.

New hospitalization numbers are now at 299 inpatients, and 40 in the ICU in the last 48 hours. About 573,641 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 85,553

Cuyahoga: 71,742

Hamilton: 52,847

Montgomery: 36,362

Summit: 28,539

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Cuyahoga: 899

Franklin: 698

Summit: 600

Lucas: 541

Hamilton: 419

On Wednesday, as seen in the video above, Gov. DeWine spoke with Ohioans about his disappointment in the state’s current vaccination efforts. Currently, less than one percent of Ohioans have been vaccinated.

Yesterday, the country hit the 20 million mark of coronavirus cases. Also, due to the holiday weekend, Cleveland won’t release any new coronavirus updates.

