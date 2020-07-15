Ohio reports 1,316 new coronavirus cases, 160 hospitalizations in last 24 hours

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — As Ohioans wait for Gov. Mike DeWine’s 5:30 p.m. coronavirus address (as seen in the video above), the Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest COVID-19 numbers Wednesday afternoon.

There were 69,311 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, which is an addition of 1,316 reported cases, along with a total of 3,075 reported deaths (up six from yesterday).

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is now 9,209 people, an added 160 hospitalizations. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus remains at 44 years old.

As of today, here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 12,823

Cuyahoga: 9,784

Hamilton: 7,279

Lucas: 3,162

Marion: 2,759

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Franklin: 449

Cuyahoga: 402

Lucas: 306

Mahoning: 239

Summit: 209

Tonight, I will address the State of #Ohio on the current state of the #Cornonavirus pandemic and the recent increases in cases and virus spread. The broadcast will be carried live at https://t.co/90BcIYqI19. You can also check your local listings for television/radio options. pic.twitter.com/9ATRX96aNY — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 15, 2020

This recent spike in numbers, especially among young people, prompted Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to mandate mask wearing in public in a handful of counties recently, including Cuyahoga. Other cities and communities have followed suit, or are at least encouraging people to wear masks.

While there still is no vaccine for COVID-19, one phamacutical company has moved into Phase III of a clinical trial process, and is looking for volunteers to aid in their study, including people from Cleveland.

