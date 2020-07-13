Ohio reports 1,261 new cases of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Monday afternoon.

There were 66,853 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, which is an addition of 1,261 reported cases, along with a total of 3,064 reported deaths (up six from yesterday).

This recent spike in numbers, especially among young people, prompted Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to mandate mask wearing in public in a handful of counties recently, including Cuyahoga.

Case numbers continue to multiply in the state, but Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said over the weekend that he’s not going to mandate masks for the entire state as of yet.

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is now 8,915 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is still 44 years old.

As of today, here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 12,301

Cuyahoga: 9,359

Hamilton: 7,046

Lucas: 3,079

Marion: 2,755

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Franklin: 449

Cuyahoga: 399

Lucas: 306

Mahoning: 239

Summit: 209

Yesterday, the city of Cleveland, where masks are mandatory, reported 52 new cases of coronavirus. And even counties that are only registered at a Level 2 on Ohio’s coronavirus Public Health Advisory Alert System, are continuing to urge people to wear masks.

While virus cases are up, and reported deaths remain steady, health officials warn this is going to change.

