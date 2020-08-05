Ohio reports 1,199 new coronavirus cases, 26 new deaths

COLUMBUS (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Wednesday afternoon.

There have been 96,305 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 1,199 cases reported today, along with a total of 3,596 deaths (including 26 additional fatalities reported today).

The number of people in Ohio who have presumably recovered from coronavirus now stands at 71,338.

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is now 11,231 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is still 42 years old.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 17,619

Cuyahoga: 13,011

Hamilton: 9,297

Lucas: 5,114

Montgomery: 4,114

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Franklin: 517

Cuyahoga: 487

Lucas: 320

Mahoning: 253

Summit: 218

Yesterday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a new order requiring masks in schools for students in Kindergarden through 12th grade during a press conference. Previously, students under 3rd grade were not required to do so.

DeWine also announced that Dr. Amy Acton would be leaving government services entirely, after having such an impact on the state’s coronavirus response at the beginning of the pandemic.

Last week, the governor proposed to move the state’s last call for alcohol to 10 p.m., and that was promptly approved by the state’s Liquor Control Commission. Over the weekend, several Northeast Ohio bars and restaurants had trouble following the new guidelines.

DeWine is not giving another press conference until Friday.

