Ohio reports 1,150 more coronavirus cases, 19 additional deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released the latest coronavirus numbers for the state Friday afternoon. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not hold a news conference.

There have been 148,894 total probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 4,734 deaths in the state since the pandemic began. It is presumed that 128,369 people have recovered.

In the last 24 hours, 1,150 cases, 19 deaths, 76 hospitalizations and 15 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the Ohio Department of Health.

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 26,704

Cuyahoga: 17,375

Hamilton: 13,036

Montgomery: 7,755

Lucas: 7,280

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Cuyahoga: 656

Franklin: 607

Lucas: 364

Hamilton: 315

Mahoning: 281

