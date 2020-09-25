Ohio reports 1,150 more coronavirus cases, 19 additional deaths

(Watch a portion of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s coronavirus news conference from Thursday in the video player above)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released the latest coronavirus numbers for the state Friday afternoon. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not hold a news conference.
There have been 148,894 total probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 4,734 deaths in the state since the pandemic began. It is presumed that 128,369 people have recovered.
In the last 24 hours, 1,150 cases, 19 deaths, 76 hospitalizations and 15 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the Ohio Department of Health.
Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:
- Franklin: 26,704
- Cuyahoga: 17,375
- Hamilton: 13,036
- Montgomery: 7,755
- Lucas: 7,280
Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:
- Cuyahoga: 656
- Franklin: 607
- Lucas: 364
- Hamilton: 315
- Mahoning: 281
