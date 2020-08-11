Ohio removed from NY’s coronavirus quarantine list

NEW YORK (WJW) — Ohio has been removed from New York‘s coronavirus travel advisory list.
On Tuesday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Ohio, Alaska, New Mexico and Rhode Island were all taken off the list.
Hawaii, South Dakota and the Virgin Islands were added.
Travelers arriving from 33 states and territories must self-quarantine for 14 days, the governor said.
Ohio was added to New York’s travel advisory list last month as cases rose.
On Monday, the Ohio Department of Health said 883 new cases and four deaths were reported in 24 hours.
