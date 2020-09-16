Ohio removed from New York’s coronavirus travel advisory list

Editor’s Note: The video above is from Gov. DeWine’s press conference on 9/15/2020.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio has dropped off New York’s coronavirus travel advisory list just a few days after it was added for the second time since the beginning of the pandemic.

New York requires people from states on its advisory list to fill out a traveler’s form when they arrive in the state.

The New York advisory states the list is based on a “seven day rolling average of positive tests in excess of 10% or number of positive cases exceeding 10 per 100,000 residents.”

Thirty states are on the list.

Ohio has four states on its travel advisory list.

Ohio puts any state with a coronavirus positivity rate over 15% on the list.

Currently, North Dakota, South Dakota, Kansas, and Alabama are on Ohio’s advisory list.

The list is updated Wednesdays at 2 p.m.

The Ohio Department of Health lists the state’s coronavirus positivity rate as 4%.

Ohio remains on Washington, D.C.’s travel advisory list, although their site does not explain what parameters it uses when adding states to the list.

