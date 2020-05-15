Ohio releases protocols for reopening gyms, dance studios during coronavirus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The state of Ohio released guidelines for gyms, dance studios and other personal fitness centers on Friday as they prepare to reopen from the coronavirus shutdown.

Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced on Thursday that gyms will be allowed to welcome clients on May 26.

New protocols issued by the Ohio Department of Health include limiting capacity to allow for 6 feet between members, setting up social distancing space around equipment like treadmills or disabling machines in between, removing excess seating throughout the facility, reducing class size, establishing log-in procedures for potential contact tracing, marking every other locker for non-use, and removing or disabling water fountains.

Gyms and fitness centers have been closed since March 16 when Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Health Director Dr. Amy Acton issued an order, which also shut down indoor water parks and movie theaters. Reopening dates for the latter have not been released.

Earlier this week, 35 gym owners filed a class-action lawsuit against the state health department. The group expressed frustration that other industries, including retail and restaurants, were reopening, while their businesses remained shuttered.

