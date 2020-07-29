Ohio releases newly updated travel advisory map for states with higher coronavirus rates

COLUMBUS (WJW) — Ohio has released an updated map of states that Ohioans are advised against visiting due to high concentrations of coronavirus outbreaks.

The states now on the travel advisory are Idaho, Arizona, Kansas, Mississippi, Alabama, South Carolina and Florida, all of which are reporting a positive testing rate of 15% or higher.

States that have been downgraded from the list include Texas, Nevada and Georgia.

People who travel to these states are highly encouraged to self-quarantine for 14 days upon returning to Ohio.

