Ohio releases newly updated travel advisory map for states with higher coronavirus rates

COLUMBUS (WJW) — Ohio has released an updated map of states that Ohioans are advised against visiting due to high concentrations of coronavirus outbreaks.

The states now on the travel advisory are Idaho, Arizona, Kansas, Mississippi, Alabama, South Carolina and Florida, all of which are reporting a positive testing rate of 15% or higher.

States that have been downgraded from the list include Texas, Nevada and Georgia.

➡ Travel Advisory: Based on updated positivity rates, Ohioans are encouraged to avoid travel to the following states. Anyone entering Ohio after travel to these states is asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.



More: https://t.co/okBJHIYR5Z#InThisTogetherOhio #MasksOnOhio pic.twitter.com/MCdcNSClYD — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 29, 2020

People who travel to these states are highly encouraged to self-quarantine for 14 days upon returning to Ohio.

