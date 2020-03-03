Ohio receiving coronavirus testing kits later this week

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Coronavirus testing kits are expected to arrive in Ohio later this week.

According to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is sending the kits to the state.

The kits will allow health officials to test for the coronavirus locally without having to send a sample to the CDC like they are doing now.

Once ODH receives the kits they validate them and test their accuracy. Once that process is complete ODH can begin testing.

Officials hope to be utilizing the kits by next week.

To date, there have been more than 100 coronavirus cases in the United States. There have now been nine deaths, all in Washington state.

Eleven of the cases are considered person-to-person, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, ODH says there are no confirmed cases in Ohio.

There is one person under investigation and awaiting test results. Seven people have tested negative for the virus.

