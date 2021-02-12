Ohio ready for first curfew-free weekend in months

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – People in Ohio are looking toward a weekend they haven’t seen in months.

Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday that the statewide curfew was lifted, which also extends times for alcohol sales.

The curfew officially expired at noon on Thursday.

Downtown Cleveland saw people enjoying the change into the early hours of Friday morning.

The 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew had been in effect since November 19.

It was pushed back to 11 p.m. on January 28 when COVID-19 hospitalizations stayed below 3,500.

Now, with a continued sustained decrease in hospitalizations, Gov. DeWine says the curfew is canceled, unless the situation worsens.

Although many people will be excited to stay out of the house a little longer, for businesses, the curfew cancellation is a game changer.

With bars and restaurants closing their doors at such an early hour, several key money-making hours been eliminated from their ability to survive after a difficult year.