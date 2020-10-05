Ohio provides snapshot of COVID-19 hospitalizations as some students begin hybrid learning

CLEVELAND (WJW)– As several school districts make the switch from remote to hybrid learning, the Cuyahoga County Board of Health advises people to remain vigilant in protecting themselves against coronavirus.

Kevin Brennan, the communications officer at CCBH, said they are “encouraged” by the local stabilization since the summer.

“Case counts have decreased and we have remained at the orange level on the state public health advisory system for several weeks. However, as people move indoors due to weather conditions, the potential for transmission of colds, flu, norovirus and covid increases,” said Brennan in a statement.

“This demands that we all remain vigilant in wearing facial coverings, maintaining social distance, cleaning and disinfecting high-touch surfaces, washing hands and screening for symptoms or illness every day,” he said.

Upon request, the Ohio Department of Health released data specifically about coronavirus patients hospitalized in Northeast Ohio. On Oct. 4, there were 191 COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized. According to ODH, there were 122 patients hospitalized with suspected cases of COVID-19. Sixty patients in Northeast Ohio who tested positive for the virus were in the intensive care unit and 23 COVID-19 positive patients were on a ventilator.

The latest snapshot of hospitalizations in Northeast Ohio shows a decline compared to coronavirus patients’ hospitalized data released by ODH in mid July, where 414 patients remained in area hospitals and 149 remained in the ICU.

On Monday, both Solon City Schools and North Olmsted City Schools began the return to hybrid learning for some students. Both superintendents were not available for additional comment during an on camera or phone interview.

North Olmsted superintendent Michael Zalar stated via email, “It is good to see our students and teachers back in school!”

He stated the district currently has 770 students out of 3,600 total enrollment attending school through the district online academy. Those students would continue attending school virtually for the remainder of the first semester.

