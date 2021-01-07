Ohio outlines dates to begin vaccinating elderly, school employees

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The next phase of Ohio’s COVID-19 vaccination plan will begin on Jan. 19.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said that’s when vaccinations will be available to those 80 and older. He said there are 420,000 people 80 and above living outside long-term care and they expect to receive 100,000 doses in the first week.

Those residents will receive them from physicians, local health departments, hospitals, in-home health providers and some retail pharmacies. According to DeWine, local Emergency Management Agencies were asked to hold news conferences on where vaccines will be available on Wednesday and Thursday.

“The Department of Health has approximately 1,700 providers already registered to distribute vaccinations and will add more. This coming Monday, we will hold a webinar for registered providers that outline our expectations and instructions for distribution,” DeWine said.

During the week of February 1st, we will begin to vaccinate our school personnel. This week we are sending forms to be signed by superintendents – we are asking them to agree to go back to full in-person or hybrid learning by March 1st. That is a condition of getting the vaccine. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) January 7, 2021

The governor said they anticipate receiving vaccines from the manufacturer on Jan. 18 with distribution starting the next day. Vaccinations will be open to those 75 and older on Jan. 25 and those 65 and older on Feb. 8.

“When a new age range opens, that doesn’t mean that vaccinations should be complete for the previous age range. Again, it will take a number of weeks to distribute all of the vaccine given the limited doses available,” DeWine said.

It’s part of phase 1B, which consists of about 2.2 million people. Phase 1A includes health care workers, first responders and those living and working in long-term care facilities.



During the week of Feb. 1, the state of Ohio will start on school personnel. School districts are asked to go to full in-person or hybrid learning by March 1 as part of condition of getting the vaccines, DeWine said.

“We will be asking schools to send us the number of staff they believe will choose to take the vaccination and indicate if they are already working with partners for vaccine administration,” the governor said.

