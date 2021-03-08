Ohio opening COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to those 50-plus and with certain medical conditions

COLUMBUS (WJW) — After speaking to health officials and vaccine sites across the state, Gov. Mike DeWine announced plans to add more people to the list of those eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Ohio.

Starting Thursday, the state is adding those 50 and up and also those with diabetes and renal disease to the list of eligible groups. These new additions are part of Phase 1D and Phase 2B.

𝐕𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐄𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞



Beginning Thursday, March 11: Phase 2B

➡ All Ohioans 50+ pic.twitter.com/Pv0JEOyKnf — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 8, 2021

DeWine said the additions are coming as more vaccine doses are becoming available across the state. Just last week, the state opened eligibility to those 60 and older.

He also spoke about the state’s new vaccine registration website, which just launched today.

“We are requiring providers to either schedule vaccines using this system or another electronic scheduling system that interfaces with this portal,” DeWine said. “We believe this will streamline the scheduling process, reduce data lags, and provide real-time information on vaccination progress.”