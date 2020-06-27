Ohio officials report troubling spike in coronavirus cases among younger people

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Health experts in parts of the United States, across Ohio and in Cuyahoga County, are again sounding the alarm on a troubling spike in coronavirus.

Officials say the big increase is caused by younger people who often ignore social distancing practices.

Ohio health officials say 60% of the new coronavirus cases in the state are from people between the ages of 20 and 49.

That appears to be the trend in some of the hot spots emerging across the country, and medical experts are reminding people that the pandemic is far from over.

“We don’t want people to think that, you know, just because they’re young and healthy, that they’re invincible,” said Kevin Brennan, communications officer for the Cuyahoga County Board of Health.

The number of people testing positive for coronavirus in the past week is skyrocketing, and the large percentage of patients who are infected are young people.

“With young people, it’s not always the fact that they’re actually the ones who become ill. One of the things that we worry about is they could become asymptomatic carriers and then take it to other people who may be immuno-compromised,” Brennan said.

Friday, nearly a thousand new coronavirus cases were reported in Ohio, the largest increase in two months.

“I think what we’re seeing is a little bit of a lax approach by people and then we’re seeing a rise in cases subsequently, so we just don’t want people to think that it’s over,” Brennan said.

Vice President Mike Pence and the White House Coronavirus Task Force held its first news briefing in two months Friday. Dr. Anthony Fauci says the surge in cases is not just a result of increased testing.

He says too many people, especially younger Americans, are not wearing masks or following social distancing guidelines.

“You have a societal responsibility, because if we want to end this outbreak, really end it, and then hopefully when a vaccine comes and puts the nail in the coffin, we’ve got to realize that we are part of the process,” said Dr. Fauci.

Cuyahoga County health officials remind everyone the pandemic is not over and ask people to keep taking precautions before more drastic solutions are necessary to contain the spread.

“To be fair, we’ve got to give this at least a few weeks to see if the trend continues,” said Brennan.

Cuyahoga County health officials say another shutdown would be the last resort. That would only happen after consulting with the city of Cleveland, the state health department and the governor’s office.

