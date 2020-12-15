Ohio official warns of COVID-19 vaccine scams

(Watch a portion of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s coronavirus news conference from Tuesday in the video player above)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is warning residents about scams related to the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Yost’s office, Ohioans could see scammers impersonating distributors, providers or local health departments, claiming to need personal information like a Social Security number in order to get on a list for the vaccine. Others could pretend they help people move to the front of the line to get vaccinated in exchange for payment.

“A single dose of information can vaccinate you against fraud,” Yost said, in a news release on Tuesday.

The attorney general’s office also said that cards may be passed out to those who have received the first dose as a reminder to get the second. These cards are not “passports” to get into public areas or bypass public health orders.

“Any attempts to buy these cards will be fruitless,” according to Yost’s office.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office recommends several tips to help consumers avoid potential virus and vaccine-related scams:

Verify any vaccine-related information with legitimate news reports. Double-check any new “too-good-to-be-true” news or claims. You may wish to consider contacting your family doctor, your local health department or the statewide Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 call center (1-833-427-5634) to check on issues you are unsure about.

Look for some of the red flags of a scam, such as being asked to wire money or send a prepaid money card or gift card to a stranger; being pressured to act immediately; or being told to buy a product or service where the company refuses to provide any information in writing. Also look out if you’re asked to keep conversations a secret.

You likely will not need to pay anything out of pocket to get the vaccine during this public health emergency. You can’t pay to put your name on a list to get the vaccine. You can’t pay to get early access to the vaccine.

No one from a vaccine distribution site or health care payer, like a private insurance company, will call you asking for your Social Security number or your credit card or bank account information to sign you up to get the vaccine.

Anyone who suspects unfair business practices should contact the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at 800-282-0515.