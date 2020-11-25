Ohio offers tips on keeping college students and families safe over Thanksgiving holiday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Higher Education and the Ohio Department of Health worked together to come up with a list of tips to help keep college students and their families safe over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Before traveling, they say to decrease social contact and get a coronavirus test if possible.

The guide recommends keeping your distance and wash hands frequently while traveling, as well as making sure you are wearing a mask.

When you’re at home, they recommend sleeping in a room alone, if possible.

The recommendations are also not to share utensils, glasses, or dishware.

It also suggests wearing a mask around anyone with health problems or a weakened immune system.