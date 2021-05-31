Ohio nears end of COVID-19 health orders

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The countdown is on until most of Ohio’s COVID-19-related health orders are lifted Wednesday.

That means local businesses like Inner Bliss Yoga in Rocky River will be able to go back to 100 percent capacity.

“Tomorrow we are going to be pulling up the social distance stickers and laying down new ones so there is a lot more room for more mats,” said Tammy Lyons, owner.

Lyons says they’ve been operating at 40 percent capacity. Come Wednesday, Lyons will increase capacity substantially at both her studios.

“We will continue with the matt markers so there is a sense of direction for people when they come in. But there will be a lot more mats and a lot more energy,” Lyons said.

After June 2, it is up to individual businesses, events, and school districts to decide whether to keep the mask mandates in place.

In Portage County, Field Local Schools announced a decision weeks ago.

“We will no longer require masks June 2. So as all of these orders are lifted, the end of the school year will look a lot more normal as we remembered it to be,” said superintendent David Heflinger.

Something else that ends after this week is the mass vaccination site at Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center. The clinic’s last day is June 7. Walk-ins are accepted and appointments can be made online. Anyone who gets their first dose there, will then get the second shot at an area Discount Drug Mart.