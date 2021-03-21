Ohio nears 1 million mark in total COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Sunday afternoon.

There have been 999,750 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 931 cases reported today, along with a total of 18,340 deaths (including zero additional fatalities reported today).

Death statistics are no longer being reported daily for accuracy purposes, ODOH said.

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus since the pandemic began is now 52,129 people. There were 30 new hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours and 2 reported ICU admissions.

About 951,197 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 115,553

Cuyahoga: 99,616

Hamilton: 75,385

Montgomery: 48,154

Summit: 42,065

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 2,786,318 or about 23.85% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 55,697 people were vaccinated.

Those who are looking to find a vaccination site can check below: