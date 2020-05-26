Ohio National Guard to help with coronavirus testing in nursing homes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced efforts to expand coronavirus testing in nursing homes.

The governor said the Ohio National Guard will assist with testing under the newly-created Congregate Care Unified Response Teams. The initiative will begin this week with facilities that have a history of COVID-19 cases.

A majority of Ohio’s coronavirus-related deaths occurred in nursing homes.

“To save the most lives you clearly have to go and focus on where people are dying. And they are dying in our nursing homes,” DeWine said.

DeWine said they plan to test all staff members, which will help nursing home administrators understand the status of the virus in their facilities, isolate the virus and keep it from infecting their community. Residents will be tested on a clinically-driven basis.

“There is nothing magical about testing. It is a tool. It is a snapshot in time,” DeWine said.

There are 960 nursing homes in Ohio. Confirmed cases have been reported at about 200 of them.

The state also plans to test all residents and staff at developmental centers in hopes of limiting the spread in congregate care settings.