Ohio National Guard members searching for sites that can be used as alternate medical facilities

(WJW) – The Ohio National Guard has a new role in the coronavirus outbreak.

They are assisting the Ohio Department of Health and Ohio

Emergency Management Agency to identify potential sites that could be used as alternate medical facilities in case the need surpasses available beds.

It is possible you’ll see Guard members visiting some of these sites.

It’s part of Governor Mike DeWine’s proactive approach to being prepared for a worst-case scenario.

The Ohio National Guard has also been helping with food distribution at food banks.

