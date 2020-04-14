Ohio National Guard members begin working at prison that reported inmate coronavirus death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORIENT, Ohio (WJW) - Ohio National Guard medical personnel reported to Pickaway

Correctional Institution Monday.

According to a press release, a team of about 30 Soldiers and Airmen will support the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction at the state facility because of a staffing shortage, due to COVID-19.

More than a dozen members of the medical staff are out sick, according to Gov. Mike DeWine.

DeWine reported that an inmate housed there died over the weekend. He says his test results confirmed he tested positive for COVID-19.

Medics from the Ohio National Guard are scheduled to be at the facility for up to 60 days.

The Ohio National Guard is also temporarily supporting the medical staff at the Federal Correctional Institution Elkton in Columbiana County.

There are approximately 600 Ohio National Guard and Ohio Military Reserve members who are working across the state at food banks, looking for alternative care sites and collecting personal protective equipment.

