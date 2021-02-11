Ohio National Guard assists in COVID-19 vaccinations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio National Guard has begun administering COVID-19 vaccines at clinics across the state.

They recently vaccinated people in Columbus.

“This is important to our general population and the start of us getting out to our communities to fight the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Ohio Air National Guard Maj. Shelly Brackman, a clinical nurse, and officer with the joint task force’s medical team.

The Ohio National Guard has been assisting in the state’s COVID-19 response since last March.

There are about 1,000 guardsmen supporting the mission.

You can look for a location with vaccines near you here.