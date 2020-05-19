Ohio National Guard assisting with staffing shortage due to COVID-19 at eastern Ohio prison

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio National Guard is now helping at the Belmont Correctional Institution near St. Clairsville.

A press release states nine medical personnel are assisting during a prison staffing shortage due to COVID-19.

Team members will take temperatures, vitals and provide other support.

The National Guard said its airmen and soldiers continue to provide medical assistance at the Pickaway Correctional Institution in Orient, temporary housing at the Ohio Reformatory for Women in Marysville, and additional guard staffing for the Franklin Medical Center in Columbus.

**Continuing coverage on the coronavirus pandemic and Ohio’s response**

The Ohio National Guard’s support at the Marion Correctional Institution has ended because prison staff have returned to work and new cases of the virus have decreased among the prison population, according to the release.

More than 900 Ohio National Guard and Ohio Military Reserve members have helped in Ohio’s response to the pandemic. That includes offering support at 14 local food banks and regional warehouses, assisting in collecting personal protective equipment (PPE), and working to identify and develop alternate care sites.

