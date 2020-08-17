Ohio mask mandate: Are coronavirus cases finally starting a downward trend?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued a statewide mask mandate on July 23.

This week will mark one month since it was issued to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The governor said it would determine what our fall looked like with schools and sports.

He didn’t give the mask mandate an expiration date or say what parameters were being measured that would indicate the situation had become safer.

The 21-day case average reported by the Ohio Department of Health Sunday afternoon is 1,153.

That’s actually higher than it was just before the mask mandate was issued when the 21-day average was 1,126.

Only 613 new cases were reported by ODH Sunday, but it’s too soon to know if that is part of a trend.

Some students in Ohio are returning to class this week.

Masks are also required for K-12 students whose schools are starting in-person.

The governor is scheduled to talk about sports this week, where he’s indicated the decisions will be left up to parents, school leaders, and local health departments, although he does plan to have guidelines regarding attendance.