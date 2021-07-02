Ohio marks large jump in coronavirus cases

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Thursday, July 1, the state reported a total of 1,111,903 (+579) cases since the pandemic began, leading to 60,662 (+48) hospitalizations and 8,318 (+2) ICU admission.

A total of 5,578,940 people — or 47.73% of the state’s population — has started the vaccination process, an increase of 9,208 from the previous day.

This is the highest amount of reported cases since 621 were reported on June 4.

ODH reported 28 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 20,309. The state is updating the total number of deaths only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

Ohio hit 1.1 million COVID-19 cases on May 26.

It took 70 days for Ohio to go from 1 million to 1.1 million cases.

Cases Milestone Date Hit Days Between Rank 100,000 July 30, 2020 210 days 1. 200,000 Oct. 20, 2020 82 days 2. 300,000 Nov. 10, 2020 21 days 5. 400,000 Nov. 22, 2020 12 days T-9. 500,000 Dec. 2, 2020 10 days 11. 600,000 Dec. 14, 2020 12 days T-9. 700,000 Dec. 28, 2020 14 days 7. 800,000 Jan. 10 13 days 8. 900,000 Jan. 28 18 days 6. 1 million March 17 48 days 4. 1.1 million May 26 70 days 3. Source: Ohio Dept. of Health

That’s the longest time between 100,000 milestones since the 82 days it took for Ohio to go from 100,000 to 200,000 cases (July 30 to Oct. 20, 2020).