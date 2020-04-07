Ohio mail carrier delivers essential items like toilet paper, milk to elderly people on his route

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A mail carrier near Cincinnati is going above and beyond on his mail route.

Kyle West, known as “Mailman Kyle,” is reportedly delivering more than letters and bills.

According to WCPO, he’s also delivering essential items like toilet paper and milk to elderly people who have been advised not to leave their homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

West told the TV station, “My favorite guy came out and asked me if I could please get him toilet paper. From then I realized that some people just can’t do it themselves.”

So, he let everyone know through a letter that he’s there to help. “If you are at risk and need help getting essential items, let me know. I will do what I can to help.”

West said he’s received responses to almost all of the 400 notes he gave out.

He’s going to try to help as many people as he can; West told WCPO he doesn’t want anything in return.