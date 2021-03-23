Ohio lowers vaccine eligibility to 16 years old in cases to avoid waste

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Monday allowed for the administration of COVID-19 vaccines to Ohioans as young as 16 if the alternative is to throw out an unused dose.

The problem is that two of the three vaccines that are currently being distributed in the state are not approved for kids that age.

“Just Pfizer vaccine is approved for kids 16 or older, up to adulthood obviously. And both Johnson and Johnson and Moderna vaccines are approved for individuals 18 years and older,” said Dr. Michael Bingham of Akron Children’s Hospital.

While the Pfizer vaccine is currently being distributed at Cleveland’s mass vaccination clinic at the Cleveland State University Wolstein Center, providers administer whichever vaccine the state provides.

Cleveland Mass Vaccination Update ➡ 30,000+ have received their 1st dose of Pfizer vaccine @CLE_State’s @wolsteincenter. Look for openings at https://t.co/p44wrHVQJG OR if you need help scheduling an appointment, call the @OHDeptofHealth COVID hotline at 1-833-427-5634. pic.twitter.com/FiLkQNLcMn — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 22, 2021

“As a provider that’s willing and able and flexible no matter the manufacturer the state has access and is willing to distribute our way, we are prepared to administer. To date, we have had the Pfizer product and the Moderna product. Not yet the Johnson and Johnson, but if the day comes when we will be able to administer those, we will be ready,” said Jason Briscoe, the director of pharmacy operations for Discount Drug Mart.

Providers, including Discount Drug Mart, say theid have checks in place to make sure that the right dose gets to the right patient starting with the registration process.

“Not dissimilar to determining a pediatric appointment versus an adult appointment based on the demographics of the person… We will work to make sure they get scheduled into the right slot and receive the right vaccine. And then, of course, the additional backup measures taken at check-in prior to vaccine administration to make sure the folks are age appropriate to the vaccine they are about to receive,” said Sam Brown, vice President of operations and logistics at University Hospitals in Cleveland.

While there are many places where there is a great demand for the vaccine, we do have some providers who are having a hard time filling appointments. If a local health dept. or hospital is not filling all their slots this week, they may book with anyone 16+. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 22, 2021

“We have a number of checks in place. First of all, when folks are signing up for the vaccine, they include their date of birth. And so we can identify their age and we have actually identified individuals who aren’t eligible for the vaccine based purely on their date of birth that they have entered,” Briscoe said.

“And then the second check, any time we administer a medication, we make sure it is the right patient, the right medication, it’s the right time, it’s the right location. These are some of the key principals of delivering any medication.”

Many providers throughout the greater Cleveland and Akron area said they are getting shots into arms almost as fast as they come in, and they give priority for their wait lists to those who are in the 40 and older approved age group.

“We don’t have any waste. And, as a matter of a fac,t we maintain our full schedules and we are able to keep our schedules full with the current priority groups,” Briscoe said.

In a statement, Summa Health System in Akron said it books its appointments through its patient’s My Chart program and it also has not had any unused vaccine discarded.

“We have been fortunate to not have any wasted doses and will continue to be proactive to ensure all available vaccines are utilized,” read the statement.

Bingham said children’s hospitals have prioritized the ability to get the Pfizer vaccine.

“The state has done a remarkable job of being thoughtful about where the vaccines are being distributed and particularly, for the children’s hospitals. Most of us have the cold storage capacity to handle the Pfizer vaccine and we have a patient population that would be best served if we have access to the Pfizer vaccine than the Moderna or the Johnson and Johnson vaccine,” Bingham said.

The governor is expected to include all Ohioans ages 16 and older in the priority group beginning Monday.

Bingham said both Pfizer and Moderna are currently in trials to get approval of their vaccines for patients as young as 12.

In the meantime, providers across Northeast Ohio said the demand among those 40 and older remains greater than the supply.

“As we continue to progress and more doses flow into our state, more providers come online, we are going to get to a tipping point here where supply will start to meet demand. So from the perspective of Discount Drug Mart and how busy we are, we certainly are busy, but we aren’t more busy than we have been in the past because, again, the amount of doses we have access to, we are making sure we are protecting patients as we receive them until the next shipment comes in the following week,” Briscoe said.