Ohio looks at three new areas to track coronavirus spread

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio’s Public Health Advisory System to track the spread of coronavirus by county will be updated Thursday.

The system looks at 10 different alert indicators to track the virus in a particular area.

Three of them are new.

They are:

New cases per capita

Sustained increase in new cases

Proportion of cases not in a congregrate setting

Sustained increase in ER visits for COVID-19 concerns

Sustained increase in outpatient visits for COVID-19 concerns

Sustained increase in new coronavirus hospital admissions

ICU coronavirus cases

Rate of new cases from contacts of known cases (still under development)

Tests per capita looks at whether there is enough testing in different areas (still under development)

Percent positivity (still under development)

The state looks at percent positivity to develop travel advisories for other states.

Most recently, Governor Mike DeWine has said rural counties are seeing the highest occurrence of the virus.

Ohio counties ranked by highest occurrence. pic.twitter.com/NDVg8fyWl4 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 18, 2020

There are two Northeast Ohio counties under a red alert, which means the virus is extremely widespread.

14 are considered orange, and just five are in a yellow category which is the lowest.

The Ohio Department of Health updates the county color level every Thursday.

