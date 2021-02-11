Ohio lifts statewide curfew

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the statewide curfew has been lifted.

The curfew, originally from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and set to last three weeks, started on Nov. 19. It was extended over the holidays as the state tried to limit person-to-person contact to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

DeWine moved it back to 11 p.m. on Jan. 28 as COVID-19 hospitalizations stayed below 3,500.

“The curfew, we indicted two weeks ago that if we got below 2,500, and we got below 2,500 and we kept that for seven days. Well, we’ve blown through that. And what we said is if we did that, than we would be able to take the curfew off,” DeWine said on Thursday.

Thanks to a sustained decrease in #COVID19 hospitalizations, Ohio's curfew has been lifted. If hospitalizations begin rising again, @OhioDeptofHealth may reinstate it. It's crucial that we all continue safety protocols to #SlowTheSpread and prevent hospitalizations from going up. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) February 11, 2021

COVID-19 hospitalizations have been under 2,500 since Feb. 2, according to the Ohio Department of Health. As of Thursday, there were 1,862 COVID-19 patients in Ohio hospitals.

The curfew officially expired at noon on Thursday.

“Now we may in the future, we don’t know, we might have to put a curfew back on. We certainly hope we do not,” DeWine said.

The governor was asked if there were any discussions on bringing the 10 p.m. last call order back for bars and restaurants.

“No, we don’t intend to do that unless the circumstances change,” he said.