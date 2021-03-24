Ohio legislature overrides DeWine’s veto of bill to limit his emergency powers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio General Assembly voted to override Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine‘s veto of a bill to limit his power to issue health orders in times of emergency.

Senate Bill 22 will go into effect in June, WCMH’s Adrienne Robbins reported on Wednesday. If health orders, like the state’s mask mandate, remain at that time, Senate President Matt Huffman (R-Lima) said they may act.

This is part of a year-long battle over health orders from DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

DeWine defended his veto by saying the bill would impede local health departments’ ability to act during emergencies.