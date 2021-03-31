Ohio lawmaker plans to introduce ban on vaccine passports

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Rep. Al Cutrona said he plans to introduce legislation that will prohibit vaccine passports.

The documentation would show if a person has been vaccinated against COVID-19 or recently tested negative for the virus. Vaccine passports, which are not yet a reality, have heavy support from the travel industry.

Cutrona, a Republican from Canfield, said he opposes requiring proof of vaccination for entry into an area or establishment.

“Ohioans are encouraged to take the COVID-19 vaccine for the health and well-being of themselves and others,” Cutrona said, in a news release on Tuesday. “However, a vaccine should not be mandated or required by our government for our people to integrate back to a sense of normalcy. We’ve had restrictions on our freedoms for over a year and more restrictions or mandates are not the answer to every issue related to COVID-19.”

I encourage people to get vaccinated by their own free will. However, I will NEVER support singling out those who choose not to. Vaccine passports are a dangerous idea and I cannot get behind them. — Al Cutrona (@AlCutrona) March 30, 2021

The Far Left wants us to have a Vaccine ID to grocery shop or travel… but no ID to vote. — Al Cutrona (@AlCutrona) March 30, 2021

He voiced concerns for privacy if a vaccine passport program went into effect.

“I anticipate introducing this bill to ensure that the liberties of all Ohioans are instilled throughout this vaccination phase of the pandemic,” Cutrona said.

Cutrona is the chief operating officer at an infectious disease medical practice that covers Mahoning, Trumbull, and Columbiana counties.