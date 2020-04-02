Ohio launches jobs website for those out of work because of coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)-- The state of Ohio created a new jobs website during the coronavirus shutdown. The site is aimed at those out of work because of COVID-19 and essential businesses.

Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said there are 11,903 jobs listed. Employers hiring include Amazon, CVS, Kroger and OhioHealth.

Click here for the Ohio COVID-19 job search site

"We know that there are employers out there who are trying to serve people who can't find enough employees. It's literally a huge problem in those critical parts of our economy where businesses have been overwhelmed," Husted said.

He encouraged college students to consider applying.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services reported 272,117 jobless claims to the U.S. Department of Labor for the week ending on March 28. There were 468,414 claims over the last two weeks, compared to the 264,603 claims during all of 2019.

Husted said the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services has paid more than $45 million to more than 108,000.

To handle the increase of unemployment applications, the state added staff and technology. It also expanded the hours of the call center. Workeres who lost their job related to COVID-19 can use this number to expedite their claims: 2000180.

Click here for more from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services