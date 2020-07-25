Ohio landlord gives family $100, allows them to stay in house for free amid coronavirus hardship

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — An Ohio landlord gave his tenant an unexpected gift after the father of two was left jobless amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to WKRC, Wes Moberly was laid off from his IT job ten weeks ago and hasn’t received a paycheck since.

Ever since, Moberly and his fiancee have been using their savings to provide for their twin 5-year-old daughters.

“You know, make sure they have food to eat and a place to live and clothes to wear,” Moberly told the news outlet.

This Westside family is having trouble making ends meet during the pandemic. Mom, seen here in the video, stays at home with twin 5-year-old daughters. Dad, not seen in video, lost his job in IT because of coronavirus. @Local12 pic.twitter.com/8eClnlvJeD — Tessa DiTirro (@Local12Tessa) July 22, 2020

Unfortunately, the money ran out and with no money left to this name, Moberly reportedly felt as if he was out of options to provide for his family. In fact, he was unable to pay July’s rent to his landlord, Ellery Lewis.

“They always pay their rent on time. They paid in May, and then June came and then July and I had not heard from them,” Lewis explained.

Lewis paid a visit to the family and instead of an eviction notice, offered them an unexpected kindness: $100 cash and the opportunity to remain in the home.

“He gave us $100 because I told him, like, our phone line had been turned off and we had zero dollars left at that point,” Moberly told WKRC. “The other big thing was, like, do we have a place to live? And now that we don’t have to worry about that for the time being, that’s just a mountain of stress off my shoulders.”

Lewis says he helped the family out because it was the right thing to do.

“He has two daughters. I happen to have two daughters as well, so I put myself in his shoes, and if I was in his shoes, I would want someone to do the same for me,” said Lewis. “Do unto others as you would want them to do unto you.”

Several of Lewis’ tenants are unable to make their rent payments right now due to the impacts of the pandemic. He is reportedly working out payment plans with these families until they “get back on their feet.”

GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: