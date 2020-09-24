Ohio issues travel advisory for five states due to coronavirus spread

Editor’s Note: Watch the video above for a look at where COVID-19 outbreaks are happening most frequently.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Health Wednesday issued a travel advisory for five states.

Ohio has been issuing weekly advisories for states with a 7-day rolling average coronavirus positivity rate of 15% or higher.

Here’s which states are on the list this week:

South Dakota

Idaho

Wisconsin

Iowa

Kansas

Governor Mike DeWine’s office also said Mississippi likely has a positivity rate over 15%.

Mississippi had some data irregularities with the overall number of tests, according to ODH, so they were not included.

Arkansas was not included for the same reason, ODH says.

If you travel to these states for any reason, Ohio asks that you quarantine for 14-days upon return.

The positivity rate is an indicator of how much COVID-19 there is in a community.

